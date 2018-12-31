125 years

Monday, Dec. 31, 1893

Yesterday afternoon when a northbound freight train on the C.H. & D. railroad was standing on the switch near the Buggy Body Works, eight young boys living in the Third ward, and ranging in age from 10 to 15 years, decided they wanted to take a ride. They had no more than climbed aboard a flat car when the train started. They thought it would stop at Swanders and they could get off and get aboard the southbound freight. It did not stop, and neither did it stop in Anna. At Botkins, the train slowed enough for the eight to jump off. With no southbound train at hand, the boys started to count the ties to Sidney.

100 years ago

Monday, Sec. 31, 1918

B.F. Martin, director of public service, warned residents of the city to boil all water for drinking purposes for the next few days. Martin said that because of the heavy demands for water during the fire, it was necessary for waterworks to draw water from the river.

———

Efforts to secure recognition for members of local draft boards are bearing fruit and it is quite certain that the government will bestow honorary commissions on all men who served on the boards.

75 years ago

Monday, Dec. 31, 1943

Members of city council at their meeting last night went on record unanimously calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations in the city, especially with reference to speeding and running red lights. The action was taken as a result of numerous protests over enforcement received by members of council.

50 years ago

Monday, Dec. 31, 1968

Donald R. Thompson Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Thompson of 116 Queen Street, received his doctorate degree in physics at the University of Minnesota, Dec. 14. Dr. Thompson, who was at home for Christmas with his parents, left early this week for Pasadena, Calif., where he is a member of the Physics Research Department, California Institute of Technology.

———

Sidney’s swimmers will have a new, junior-Olympic swimming pool by the time the next swimming season rolls around. City council, meeting in an informal session Monday night, told City Manager Leo Nelson to let contracts for the construction of the new pool. The total, not counting architect’s fees, comes to $59,149.

25 years ago

Monday, Dec. 31, 1993

Four area men have been promoted at Star Bank, Sidney. Thomas B. Heringhaus, regional president of Star Bank in Sidney, announced the following newly-created positions: Andrew Counts, vice president, senior commercial lending officer; Darrell Spangler, vice president; David Dippold, assistant vice president; and Richard Tangeman, assistant vice president.

———

The challenge of starting something new is an exciting prospect for Murray Church. As director of communications for the Royal Canadian Mint, Church was in charge of marketing collectible Canadian coins, including the new one-dollar coin. The “Loonie” as it is nicknamed, is a popular coin among collectors. Now, Church, 45, has a chance to help establish something else that’s new – a new Amos Press Inc. publication that will deal with the hobby of collecting phonecards and other debit cards.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

