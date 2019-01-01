What’s your New Year’s resolution?

SIDNEY — The calendar has flipped from 2018 to 2019. And that means it’s time to make a New Year’s resolution.

Local officials and community members were asked what is their personal resolution for the year and what their goal is for the people they serve in 2019.

Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann is looking forward to the birth of her first grandchild in 2019. So her personal resolution is tied to her family.

“My personal resolution is to enjoy my family as I have a new grandson expected soon and a new dog rescued from the shelter,” said Ehemann.

“For the county, I resolve to work with the new state legislature in order to restore the partnership that we lost during the last governor’s tenure,” said Ehemann. “As president of CCAO I will have the responsibility of engaging my fellow commissioners from throughout the state in this endeavor.”

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst is planning for a growth in his family in 2019.

“My personal resolution is for my family to continue to grow, and to use God’s blessings to the best of their abilities,” said Bornhorst. “Joyce and I are expecting the 14th and 15th grandchildren in 2019.

“For the county, I have always said we have a great piece of the pie and I wish for Shelby County citizens to continue to make the best of the Good Lord’s rich blessing on Shelby County,” said Bornhorst.

Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield says he has a repeat resolution for him personally.

“As it is every year,” said Coffield, “to eat healthier and lose weight. Also this year, I will be having knee replacement surgery so I resolve to complete my physical therapy and do all of my exercises.”

As a county elected official, his resolution to the citizens of Shelby County is “to continue to provide the best possible service to the people of Shelby County and to invest county money with the utmost of care while getting the best return possible.”

Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble’s resolution for the school district is to restore the wonderful reputation that Sidney Schools once had with its business community.”

James Hill, Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership executive director, said his personal resolution this year is to try something new.

“So I’m joining Rotary,” said Hill.

For the county, Hill has “resolved to launch several strategic initiatives in the area of housing development, entrepreneurship and branding/marketing.”

“I resolve to get more exercise – both mental and physical – by reading more, writing more, and walking more,” said Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst.

As the mayor of Sidney, Barhorst’s resolution is to accomplish six things in 2019.

“I resolve to continue to lead council by focusing our attention on the priority goals we’ve set for the city of Sidney,”said Barhorst. “Those goals include: 1) Continue the development of the underground water source through the purchase of additional property and the establishment of additional wells; 2) Continue to pursue enhanced recreational opportunities through the development of recreational trails including the Great Miami River Trail and collaborating with the Shelby County Park District; 3) Focusing on downtown revitalization by marketing tax incentives for redevelopment of properties, transitioning The Ohio Building into private ownership, and supporting the efforts of Sidney Alive; 4) Finding ways to revitalize neighborhoods, including the downtown, through concerted efforts with the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation and strengthening property maintenance codes for rental, vacant, and owner-occupied housing and commercial properties; 5) Effectively communicate the need for permanent tax levy funding to provide for improved public safety services; and, 6) Effectively communicate the need for permanent tax levy funding to provide for an ongoing aggressive street maintenance program.”

The Rev. Randy Locker is sharing his personal resolution and the resolution for the members of his congregations at Anna and Botkins United Methodist churches.

“My personal resolution is to try and slow down from my normally hectic pace and spend more time enjoying the family and ministry that God has blessed me with,” said Locker.

“The resolution for the villages where I minister – at least within my churches – is to try and overcome the hate that has become normal in our political world by reminding my folks to work more towards sharing the message of Christ we have been called to as Christians – to love one another,” said Locker. “We can disagree with each other and have positive dialog, but spewing hate is not who we profess to be as followers of Jesus Christ.”

Pamela Kerrigan, Shelby County Board of Elections director, said her resolution is “to be the best version of myself that I can be. To me, that is the way to be of the most ultimate service to our community as well as to be the “most” for my family and friends, co-workers, etc.”

Ella Colborn, pastor of Word of Life Ministries, Sidney, has a simple goal for 2019.

“My goal for 2019 is to have a deeper relationship with my Savior and to be His light shining everywhere He leads me,” said Colborn.

For her congregation, she wants “to see God’s love heal hurts caused by addiction, abuse and bullying. Without healing we can’t be all He has planned for us.”

Shelby County Libraries Executive Director Suzanne Cline has three goals for her 2019 resolutions.

She wants to “be kind to myself. To listen more and talk less. To learn to appreciate every moment that I am given.”

As the library director, her resolution is “to empower each of my staff to achieve their potential. To enrich lives with library services that provide continuous learning opportunities. To provide library opportunities that promote personal growth and cultural exploration.”

Sidney Municipal Court Judge Duane Goettemoeller said his resolution for the year is to “continue to implement new programs, find treatment opportunities, and develop procedures designed to rehabilitate and restore offenders to becoming productive, law abiding citizens for our county.”

Annette Purkey, Shelby County FSA executive director, said her personal goal is

“o participate in a 5K again. It’s been over 4 years since I did a 5K and I would like to get back in shape to participate again.”

On a professional level, her resolution is to continue to assist the farmers in Shelby County.

“With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill it will be a challenging year learning the new changes. It is my goal to make sure the farmers in Shelby County get the tools they need to participate in the programs we offer to benefit their farming operation and preserving the resources of the land,” said Purkey.

Pastor Chad Inman, Fair Baptist Church, Sidney, is resolving to “get healthier Spiritually and physically so that I can be all that I need to be for my family.”

“My focus this year for Faith Baptist Church is to be the church that Christ has asked us to be. To be involved with the community and to just Love as Christ loved,” said Inman.

The Rev. Harold McKnight shared his New Year’s resolution.

“My resolution for the coming year is to be more loving, less judgmental and more prayerful,” said McKnight.

Goettemoeller https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_GoettemoellerDuane_11.jpg Goettemoeller Barhorst https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_BarhorstMike-copy.jpg Barhorst Bornhorst https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_BornhorstTony_10.jpg Bornhorst Cline https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_Clinesuzanne_08.jpg Cline Humble https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_Humble-Bob.jpeg Humble Kerrigan https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_KerriganPam_18.jpg Kerrigan Coffield https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_Coffield.jpg Coffield Purkey https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_PurkeyAnnette_17.jpg Purkey Ehemann https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_Ehemann-Julie13.jpg Ehemann Locker https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_LockerRandy.jpg Locker Colborn https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_EllaColborn.jpg Colborn McKnight https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_McKnightRevHarold_07.jpg McKnight Hill https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_HillJim_18.jpg Hill Inman https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_InmanChad_16.jpg Inman

Local officials, community members share their thoughts

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.