Shelby County welcomes first baby of 2019

Kyle, left, and Alyssa Barlage, both of Russia, look at their baby girl Ashton Barlage who was the first baby born in 2019 at the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 2:32 a.m. Ashton weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and measured 20 inches. The couple were presented numerous gifts from the Wilson Health Gift Shop and the Wilson Health Sweet Beginnings Lactation Boutique and a gift card from Picture Perfect Studios. Babies born at Wilson Health can be seen at www.wilsonhealth.org and click on the Baby Photos link.

Kyle, left, and Alyssa Barlage, both of Russia, look at their baby girl Ashton Barlage who was the first baby born in 2019 at the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 2:32 a.m. Ashton weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and measured 20 inches. The couple were presented numerous gifts from the Wilson Health Gift Shop and the Wilson Health Sweet Beginnings Lactation Boutique and a gift card from Picture Perfect Studios. Babies born at Wilson Health can be seen at www.wilsonhealth.org and click on the Baby Photos link. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_SDN010218NewYearsBaby-1.jpg Kyle, left, and Alyssa Barlage, both of Russia, look at their baby girl Ashton Barlage who was the first baby born in 2019 at the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 2:32 a.m. Ashton weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and measured 20 inches. The couple were presented numerous gifts from the Wilson Health Gift Shop and the Wilson Health Sweet Beginnings Lactation Boutique and a gift card from Picture Perfect Studios. Babies born at Wilson Health can be seen at www.wilsonhealth.org and click on the Baby Photos link. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News