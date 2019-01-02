125 Years

January 2, 1894

St. Paris man was arrested yesterday in connection with the murder last Oct. 11 of I.N. Ray in the village of Pemberton. The arrest of Martin Jenkins is the result of police work by Policeman Guy of this city, who has continued to work on the case. The alleged murderer entered a plea of not guilty when he was taken before Justice Wyman this morning. Hearing has been set for Thursday afternoon.

———

Tom Altenbach has purchased the Wagner House barber shop, formerly owned by Al King. Mr. King will work at the stand and will be there on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

100 Years

January 2, 1919

One of the most delightful social events ever given in Sidney was the “Complimentary Ball” of New Year’s night, which was held at the Armory, honoring Herman Tappe, his bride, and house guests at “The Chimneys.” Guests for the affair were all those who received invitations to the Victory Ball, given by Mr. Tappe, soldiers, sailors and aviators in uniform. Music was furnished by the Heidelberg orchestra from Dayton. The bride and groom were presented with a silver tray.

———

Peter M. Goffena, newly-elected county treasurer, has sold his interest in the Goffena Brothers’ Favorite Cigar and Pool Room to his brother Lawrence Goffena. The firm will continue to be known as Goffena Brothers, with John and Lawrence Goffena as partners.

75 Years

January 2, 1944

The firm of Cook and Anderson, operating what is known as Cook’s Spot restaurants, has dissolved partnership, as of Jan. 1. Joseph B. Cook has taken over the one-half interest of W.R. Anderson and will continue as sole owner and manager of the restaurants. Anderson is taking over management of real estate properties owned by Cook and Anderson.

———

Plans for rebuilding or relocating the Piqua Spot restaurant were being studied today by Joseph B. Cook following the disastrous fire early New Year’s morning which completely destroyed the restaurant and building in which it was located. The fire was discovered by Piqua police about 3 a.m.

50 Years

January 2, 1969

With right hands upraised—six Shelby county officials were formally sworn in Tuesday morning by Common Pleas Judge Huber Beery in a court room ceremony. There are Tom Kerrigan, prosecutor; Donald Conklin, commissioner; Fred Linker, recorder; Thaleon Blake, clerk of courts; Merton Maxwell, commissioner; and William Fultz, engineer.

Conklin and Fultz are new officials. Don Laws, sheriff, who was in Sidney Municipal Court on a case at the time, was sworn in at a special ceremony Thursday morning.

———

Douglas Barhorst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Barhorst, R.R. 1, Fort Loramie, has been elected treasurer of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio.

Barhorst is a junior at the university in the college of education. His major is political science. He is a graduate of Fort Loramie High School.

———

Shelby County dog owners were warned today that they have less than three weeks in which to obtain their 1969 tags.

Mrs. Thelma Short, county auditor, said this morning that only approximately one-fourth of the dog owners have so far obtained their tags.

25 Years

January 2, 1994

Ohio Northern University in Ada will hold its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night, and two of the select six to be honored are from Sidney.

As previously noted in The Sidney Daily News, Sidney High teacher and former coach Anne Coon is among the inductees. But it was also revealed this week that Deb L. Herbert, a 1970 Sidney High graduate, will also be honored Saturday.

Herbert, the daughter of Fred and Donna Herbert of Sidney, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from ONU in 1974. While at Northern, she earned 12 letters in three sports, being a four-time letter-winner in softball, basketball and volleyball. She was named the Outstanding Woman Athlete in 1974 and also received a four-year achievement award for health and physical education majors.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org