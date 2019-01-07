125 Years

January 7, 1894

A movement is on foot in Piqua and Minster to build an electric railway between those two places. The natural route for the electric road from Piqua north is through Sidney and it is time our citizens were making a move toward taking steps to have the line between Piqua and this place built at as early day as possible. The advance in this movement should come from Sidney and should be made at once.

The Jimtown Taffy Pulling Association met last evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Haslup.

100 Years

January 7, 1919

L.M. Studevant, as receiver for the Tucker Woodworking Co., has called a meeting of creditors for Jan. 18 in the court room of the court house. At that meeting he will recommend that the company be sold as a going concern.

Charles Woolley, formerly with the Eshelman Sales Agency, has accepted a position as salesman with Hemm Brothers, of Piqua, and will sell the Buick automobile during the coming season. A.C. Short has taken a position with the Eshelman agency.

Members of the Sidney Board of Education completed their reorganization for the new year at their meeting this week. Dr. J.F. Richeson was elected president; H.L. Loudenback, vice president; and R.O. Bingham, clerk.

75 Years

January 7, 1944

Officials of Wilson Memorial hospital have been advised by the American College of Surgeons that the local institution has been officially approved by that organization.

Miss Catherine Etzler, of this city, was one of the class of nurses receiving their caps at graduation ceremonies at Good Samaritan hospital nursing school at Dayton last night. Miss Etzler was one of the four members of the class recognized for their high rating in class work. Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Etzler and Miss Frances Kennedy attended the ceremonies.

American and British troops of the Fifth Army in Italy smashed the Germans back closer to Cassino, the gateway to Rome, today in bitter mountain fighting. At the same time, German troops retreated in disorder as Russian forces moved across the Ukraine in a three-pronged advance.

50 Years

January 7, 1969

Don Holt was named president of the Jackson Center village council at a meeting Monday night. He replaces Hiatt Leininger.

Members of the Sidney Board of Education completed their reorganization and approved appropriations for the calendar year when they met Monday evening at Central Junior High school.

John Shinn was re-elected president of the board. Mrs. Violet Danzig continues as clerk of the board, entering upon the second year of a two-year contract.

ANNA – Members of the Anna Local Board of Education completed their reorganization for the year at a meeting held Monday evening. Richard Elsass was re-elected chairman of the board with Robert Naseman named vice chairman.

Wilson Stangel remains as clerk, serving the second year of a two-year term in that capacity.

25 Years

January 7, 1994

HOUSTON (AP) – Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, the showy-haired Boston politician who rose from Democratic-ward leader to speaker of the House on the credo “All politics is local,” has died at 81.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gov. George Voinovich gave legislators a State of the State speech that also ought to serve him well as he campaigns for a second four-year term.

In that sense, such double-duty out of a single speech demonstrates his often-repeated desire to “do more with less.”

Voinovich pressed the hot political button of the day with his anti-crime package that included metal detectors and drug-sniffing dogs in schools, a November ballot issue to cut two years from appeals in death penalty cases, and sentencing three-time violent criminals to life in prison.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

