125 Years

January 9, 1894

The State Board of Health yesterday suspended the order for the general vaccination of all school children. The action was taken because la grippe is assuming epidemic proportions in many sections of the state and measles and whooping cough have become more widely prevalent than usual.

———

William Shine received today a cask of Bass and Co.’s Pale English ale, direct from the breweries at Burton-On-The-Trent, England

100 Years

January 9, 1919

The board of education of Clinton township completed its organization for the year when members met yesterday. Grant E. Russell was elected president; Dr. W.D. Stockstill, vice president, and Harry Tennery, clerk and treasurer.

———

R.A. Redinbo is making arrangements to open a plumbing store in the Timeus building on the south side of the public square about February first. The store room is now being remodeled for the new store.

———

The Busy Buzzers Debate Society will meet at McClure school Friday evening. The question for debate will be: Resolved, that the United States should adopt Universal Training. Supporting the affirmative will be S.F. Hunt and L.F. Warbington, with the negative represented by I.N. Yinger and C.A. Richards.

75 Years

January 9, 1944

Ten officers and 30 non-commissioned officers of the Third battalion, including Co. K. of Sidney, will attend a battalion school at Kenton on Sunday. Local men include: Capt. Frank Marshall; Lts. Clyde Millhoff and Arthur Tremain; Sgts. Merton Maxwell, Robert Young, Basil Allen, Joseph Hahn, Harold Valentine, and Cpls. George Wolaver, Harve Hanselman, John Shie, Charles Steinke, James McMannamy, and Harry Sanderson.

———

Mrs. John Sexauer was elected president of the Music and Art department of the Woman’s club, when members met last evening in the home of Mrs. W. J. Emmons. Mr. E. A. Hawver was named vice president; Mrs. Robert Nehr, recording secretary; Mrs. Raymond Fahnestock, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Dale Bodine, financial secretary; and Miss Bonnie Sherwood, treasurer.

50 Years

January 9, 1969

FORT LORAMIE – Joseph Stang was elected president Monday night when the local board of education organized for 1969. Edward Seger was named vice president.

———

It was a “no winner” day Tuesday for the Lucky Barrel. The name of Earle G. Anderson, R.R. 3, Sidney, was selected at Shank’s Shoes, but he had not signed. Registration is under way at Steinle Drugs for a $500 jackpot.

25 Years

January 9, 1994

DETROIT (AP) – Nancy Kerrigan was doing what she had done a thousand times, going through her program in practice on the eve of an important competition.

Stepping off the ice, she stopped to talk to a reporter. A stranger approached and, in a flash, the secure world of figure skating was shattered and Kerrigan crumpled to the ground screaming, “God, why me? Why me?”

Kerrigan, the 1993 U.S. champion and a gold-medal favorite at next month’s Olympics at Lillehammer, Norway, was attacked by a man who hit her on the leg with a club or metal bar, then fled the building.

———

The 1994 budget approved by the Sidney City Board of Education on Thursday night reflects “the serious financial position” the school district has been put in by loss of funding, say school officials.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

