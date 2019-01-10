125 Years

January 10, 1894

The trustees of the Baptist church complain of their services being disturbed by boys who persistently talk in the vestibule. No person has a right to disturb a meeting and if they do they are liable to prosecution, and on conviction subject to fine and imprisonment.

———

At the present time there are 57 saloons in Shelby county. During the month of December they paid into the county treasury, under the Dow Law Tax, $6,669.60.

100 Years

January 10, 1919

The State Civil Service Commission, which conducted the examination for the appointment of a superintendent and matron for the county infirmary, has certified to the county commissioners the following names and scores: Mr. and Mrs. Walter R. Hill, 526 South Ohio Avenue, Sidney, 73.9 per cent; Mr. and Mrs. Edwin E. Miller, R.R. 5, Sidney, 72.1 per cent. The commissioners have taken no action on the report.

———

A dispatch from Amsterdam reports that American troops will be sent to Berlin to restore order. The German government has asked the Allies to speed up the opening of the peace conference.

75 Years

January 10, 1944

Ohio State University will have Richard Flanagan in its backfield this fall as the Yellow Jacket captain and high scorer in the state this past season has definitely selected OSU as his choice to further his education after graduating from Sidney High school in June. Flanagan said he was looking forward to playing under Coach Paul Brown.

———

A theatre party celebrated the sixth birth of Judy Stump Saturday afternoon, the affair arranged by her mother. Enjoying the party were Diane Berting, Gretchen Brunner, Celia Plummer, Sonya Leckey, Ida Cunninghan, Jimmy Coates, and Gloria Young.

50 Years

January 10, 1969

Rural schools throughout Shelby County were closed today as highway crews continued an almost around-the-clock attack on slippery highways in the wake of Wednesday night’s ice storm.

Moving into the immediate area in the late afternoon, the light drizzle soon coated roads, streets and sidewalks with ice that made both driving and walking hazardous.

———

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Board of Education held a reorganizational meeting Monday evening. Clarence Knouff was elected president replacing Waldo Michael, and Victor Stangel was elected vice-president, replacing John Slagle.

25 Years

January 10, 1994

Sidney officials will swear in James A. “Tony” Cunningham and Linda A. Schrage as the newest members of the Sidney Police Department.

Cunningham, 28, is a native of Sidney and a 1984 graduate of Sidney High School and the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School. He served in the United States Air Force where he earned the rank of sergeant while assigned to base security. He was a member of the base honor guard drill and ceremony team.

Cunningham has been a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy since 1989. In addition to his experience in law enforcement, Cunningham received the highest ranking out of 109 applicants who took a Civil Service examination for the position in September.

Schrage, 32, originally from Independence, Iowa, has a associate’s degree in police science from the Hawkeye Institute of Technology in Waterloo, Iowa. She earned her bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Wartberg College in Waverly, Iowa, in 1984.

Since 1989, she has been a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department working in the security department. She also holds the rank of sergeant in the Ohio Army National Guard Reserves.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

