The warming center is open tonight

SIDNEY — The Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army will open the cold weather warming shelter tonight, Thursday, Jan.10.

The warming shelter, located at 419 Buckeye Ave. in Sidney, will open tonight at 6:30 p.m. and doors close at 9 p.m.

Effective Immediately, any night from now until March 31 where the temperature hits 20 degrees or below, The Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army will be open to receive overnight guests in need of shelter. The shelter will be staffed by trained volunteers and will provide a hot meal and snacks each night it is open as well as coffee and a light breakfast in the morning.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to be in our second year of providing this service to our community. Please help us circulate the information about this Cold Weather Warming Shelter so that we can serve anyone in need. Keeping people warm this winter is our highest priority!” the Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army’s Facebook page says announcing tonight’s opening of the center.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. each evening and all guests will need to be in the facility by 9 p.m. when the facility will be locked for the evening. All guests will have to exit the facility, with all of their belongings, by 7 a.m. each morning.

For more information, call the Salvation Army office, 937-492-8412.

