Aselage one of three finalists for MVP Award

SIDNEY — City of Sidney Park Ranger Justin Aselage is one of three finalists in ServiceWear Apparel’s Annual Park Ranger of the Year MVP Award. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, ServiceWear Apparel will announce the winner on Jan. 16.

The other two finalists are Jamie Bigsby, Three Island Crossing State Park, Idaho, and Paul Kline, Ludington State Park, Michigan.

On the city of Sidney’s Facebook account, Aselage thanked everyone who took the time to vote for him. He said he is hubled to receive the attention for what he believes is “just doing his job.”

Aselage was nominated for the honor by Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier. In addition to bragging rights, the award includes a $1,000 cash prize and $1,000 worth of ServiceWear Apparel for the parks department.

In his nomination, Gaier wrote in part that “Ranger Justin Aselage started working for the Sidney Parks and Recreation Department in June of 2013. Within just a few months after his instruction with a Sidney Police Department training officer, Ranger Aselage apprehended a bank robber. While that is impressive for someone with so little service time, he has been an even bigger asset to the city as a ranger in the parks.”

Aselage, a 2008 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, currently resides in Russia with his wife, Megan, and their two sons, Gabriel and Carson. Aselage holds an associate’s degree from Hocking College, where he majored in natural resources law enforcement. He also holds certification in watercraft operation, wildland firefighting, and is a certified interpretive guide.

The award winner is selected though online voting.