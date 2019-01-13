125 Years

January 11, 1894

Members of council at their meeting last night passed, under suspension of the rules, an ordinance requiring transient traders and those who open stores or places temporarily, to pay not less than $5 nor more than $15 per day. If their stock of goods is over $2,000, they will pay a license fee of $25 to $50 per day. The ordinance was sought by our businessmen to protect their interests.

———

Capt. E.E. Nutt attended the inauguration of Governor McKinley in Columbus today.

100 Years

January 11, 1919

The girls of the M.E. Church choir, “The Sisters Choir,” were guests of their “older sister” last evening for a dinner party in the dining room of the church. Enjoying the affair were: Mrs. Thomas Robinson, Mrs. F.D. Christian, Mrs. Howard Monroe, Misses Ruth Wilcutts, Ruth Marrs, Lucille Paddock, Miriam Ginn, Helen and Frances Potter, Catherine Carey, Eileen Wagoner, Mary Pfefferle, Wilma Wheeler, Marian Cook, Imogene Jones, Catherine Brown, and Mrs. G.U. Rhees.

———

The Motor Club has received a shipment of automobile tags and these may now be procured from the secretary, W.J. Emmons, at his office on the north side of the square.

———

A state of siege has been proclaimed in Berlin by the Ebert government. Several hundred persons are reported to have been killed in street fighting in the city.

75 Years

January 11, 1944

Mayor John Sexauer outlined a number of proposals for the new year, when members of city council held their first meeting for 1944 last evening. Included in the list of projects were: garbage collection, before it becomes a public health menace; purchase of tree spraying equipment; and adoption of adequate zoning legislation.

———

Ernest Godfrey, assistant football coach at Ohio State University, was the guest speaker at the regular weekly luncheon-meeting of the Sidney Rotary club at the Hotel Wagner. The coach was introduced by Urban Doorley who was a classmate of Godfrey at OSU in 1915.

———

Sonya Rozann Watson has opened a music studio on the second floor of the Oldham building on West Poplar street for the teaching of voice.

50 Years

January 11, 1969

FORT LORAMIE – Members of the board of directors of the Loramie Banking Co., completed their reorganization at the meeting held Wednesday evening in the offices of the bank.

Frank H. Marshall was named chairman of the board, which also includes Albert A. Brucken, president; Herman A. Freytag, vice president; Paul F. Ahlers, cashier and secretary; Richard J. Frantz, Howard M. Jelley, and Roy O. Roeth, directors.

25 Years

January 11, 1994

DETROIT (AP) – An “angry, hurt, and upset” Nancy Kerrigan withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, her right knee severely bruised by a club-wielding attacker still on the loose.

Kerrigan, who had been a gold medal favorite at next month’s Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, was told by doctors not to compete at Friday’s championships.

———

Sidney attorney Priscilla L. Hax has again been accepted for membership in the Ohio State Bar Association College. Hax’s achievement marks her eleventh consecutive year of membership in the association. She has been a member of the college since it was founded in 1983.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

