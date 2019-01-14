Grand jury indicts St. Henry woman

SIDNEY – The Shelby County grand jury has indicted the St. Henry woman who was at the wheel of her car when a crash resulted in the death of a Fort Loramie farmer in June.

She was one of the 17 people indicted on Thursday, Jan. 10, during the grand jury session. Those named will face arraignment in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Kathryn Clare Unrast, 54, 3563 State Route 119, St. Henry, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, John A. Fullenkamp, 36, of Fort Loramie, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on June 16.

The crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the 11000 block of state Route 29. The investigation showed that Fullenkamp was driving a farm tractor pulling an agricultural sprayer northbound on state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

A white 2009 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Unrast was also northbound behind the tractor. Unrast’s vehicle struck the sprayer and tractor in the rear ejecting Fullenkamp from the vehicle.

Following the accident, Unrast was transported to Wilson Health by Fort Loramie Rescue where she was treated and released.

A Toledo woman was handed three charges stemming from her allegedly causing an accident along Interstate 75 that injured a child.

Jami R. Gerity, 39, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and two charges of possession of drugs, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Online court records indicate on Dec. 19 Gerity was driving along I-75, allegedly while impaired, when lost control and overturned. The accident caused serious injury to an 11-year-old child.

Gerity was supposedly in possession of Buprenorphine and Clonazepam.

Drug charges led to indictments for three people being considered a “major drug offender”, two others charged in a drug search of their home, and, two Lima men arrested on New Year’s Eve.

The grand jury is asking the court to rule that Phillip R. Romero, 29, at large; Maria Star Fragua, 31, Salem, Oregon; and, Claudia E. Matute-Gonzales, 29, 1531 Spruce Ave., be determined major drug offenders in addition to their charges.

All three were charged with trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies. All three are accused of packaging heroin, of more than 100 grams, for sale and distribution in November.

A Houston woman and a Sidney man were indicted following a narcotics search on Dec. 28.

Christopher M. Wade 41, 607 N. Miami Ave., and, Denise Bradley, 42, 5092 Dawson Road, Houston, were each charged with one count of possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools. all fifth-degree felonies. Both were allegedly discovered with Methamphetamine.

Wade was also charged with endangering children and for permitting drug abuse, both first-degree misdemeanors. Bradley remains housed at the county jail.

According to authorities, due to the arrest history of the known occupants, the warrant execution was deemed an “elevated risk,” resulting in entry gained by tactical officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police departments.

Two Lima men were arrested on Dec. 31 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine have been indicted.

Kevin M. Joyce, 39, and, Jason L. Mason, 31, were each charged with aggravated possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies; and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. Joyce was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor.

Both remain incarcerated at the county jail.

In other cases:

• James Richards, 54, 414 S. Miami Ave., was indicted on charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and, unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, following an incident on Jan. 9, 2019. He remains jailed on a $6,000 bond.

Court papers indicate Richards supposedly injured a female family member and prevented her from leaving his house. Richards also has a domestic violence conviction.

• Chad Cisco, 44, 312 Fifth Ave., was charged with OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was arrested on Dec. 16 driving under the influence. Court records show Cisco has four previous convictions.

• Amanda Kay Murphy, 22, 321 ½ East Ave., indicted on a charge of escape, a third-degree felony. Accusing of fleeing from officers while in custody during a medical visit to Wilson Health on Dec. 28. She is being held on a $10,000 bond at the county jail.

• Brooke Danielle Young, 34, 301 S. Miami Ave., forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit bill at the Marathon Station, 525 E. North St., on Dec. 27.

• Danny L. Whitmore, 42, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on Oct. 24 supposedly in possession of Methamphetamine. He is being housed at the county jail.

• William Thomas Strizzi, 31, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Oct. 16 accused of having Methamphetamine.

• Zachary S. Fitchpatrick, 24, at large, felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He is accused of injuring a person with a brick causing broken ribs and a collapsed lung on Dec. 26.

• Dustin Bradley, 34, incarcerated, grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He was arrested in Kettlersville on Dec. 30. He is currently incarcerated at the county jail.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

