Give Kids a Smile Day in February planned

SIDNEY — Give Kids a Smile Day will be held Feb. 1 according the the Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health, who made the announcement during its board meeting Wednesday night. The event will be held at Compassionate Care, 124 N. Ohio St., Sidney, for students in second through eighth-grade. Students must have no dental insurance and not be on Medicaid. There is also a form that must be filled out. The forms were sent home through the schools. Additional forms may be picked up at the Board of Health, 202 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

Dental care is the top unmet healthcare need for children, said the board. The program is sponsored by the American Dental Association, and some Shelby County dentists have agreed to participate. Follow-up treatment can be obtained at no cost for up to six months, if needed.

Forms must be turned in to the school nurse by Jan. 25. For further information call Kara Kaczmarek, R.N. at 937-498-7249.

In other business the board learned:

• WIC program has 676 participants.

• The immunization program saw 27 children in December and gave 75 childhood vaccines. Forty adults were seen and 47 vaccines were given.

• Nine car seats were distributed through the car seat program.

• Help Me Grow currently has 25 families enrolled.

• The HIV Clinic is now provided through Allen County.

• Mary Jane Adams, Clerical Specialist, is retiring. Adams has been employed at the Shelby County Board of Health for 14 years.

The next Board of Health meeting will be held Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

