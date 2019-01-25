On the agendas

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m., in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include revisions of board policies and regulations; the approval of out-of-district learning opportunity/out-of-state travel for students and faculty; and the approval of certified substitutes, and of resignations.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance regarding abatement orders for dangerous buildings.

It is expected for council to adopt an ordinance amending sections of a codified ordinance regarding “parks and beauty areas.”

Council will also vote on an ordinance to rezone a certain 10.018 tract of land from an R-2, single and two-family residential district to an R-3, multi-family residential district.

It is expected for council to also adopt six resolutions, and they are:

• To accept the plate of two lots of the Eagle Glen subdivision;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (BPOA) public safety telecommunicators;

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBS) patrol officers;

• To confirm the reappointment of John Frantz to the Stormwater Appeals Board;

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the replacement work of a bridge of CSX Railroad on Park Street;

• To authorize a continuing 0.3 percent income tax on the May 7, 2019, ballot.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in regular session, Monday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

The council is expected to adopt three ordinances to enact the 2019 edition of the Model Ohio Municipal Code regarding the administrative, traffic and general offenses codes.

Building Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Building Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. in City Council Chambers City Hall, 201 West Poplar Street.

The hearing is in regard to the request of Chris Cavinder to appeal the Residential Building official’s decision to deem the property at 714-716 E. Court St. as a dangerous structure.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — Botkins Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m., in the village office building.

Meetings are open to the public.

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

URBANA — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will hold its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, Room C, 1512 S. Main St., Urbana.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m., in the offices of the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1200 Childrens Home Road, Sidney.