125 Years

January 26, 1894

In his proposal presented to council Tuesday evening, Philip Smith, in return for his $6,000 no-interest loan for 10 years, agrees to give the city a mortgage on his company. In return, he will increase the manufacturing of his Miami Valley Corn Sheller and warehouse machinery. He will increase his force of employees 10 men the first year, and 15 the following year, giving employment, on the average, to 65 men during the entire 10 years.

———

D. Edwin LeFevre went to Columbus this morning to attend the meeting of the state and local boards of health there today and tomorrow. He will discuss the “Closing of Schools on Account of Diphtheria and Scarlet Fever” before the meeting.

100 Years

January 26, 1919

A big fat coon, captured by Chief of Police O’Leary and Harry Binkley one night this week, was roasted and served to the fire department boys last evening with all the trimmings. A number of guests were invited to partake of the coon. Some liked it and some did not. It was, however, a big feed for the boys.

———

Orders to place a railing on the steps leading to the entrance of the post office have been received by Postmaster Lee from the Post Office Department in Washington. Placing of the railings at the entrance will be a much-needed improvement.

75 Years

January 26, 1944

Second Lieutenant Lieudell E. Bauer, bombardier with the U.S. Air Force, is reported missing in action. A message to his parents received late yesterday afternoon, stated that he had been missing since a bombing mission on Jan. 11 in the European area. In the U.S. Air Force for the past three years, Lt. Bauer has been overseas since October.

———

Cecil Quellhorst, 120 South Street, has returned home from Boston, Mass., where he went to attend the launching of the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Hancock in the Fore River shipbuilding yards.

———

It was reported from London today that allied forces have struck within 19 miles of Rome as Germany forces were withdrawn from the Cassine front to avoid being trapped by allied forces swarming ashore south of the Italian capital.

50 Years

January 26, 1969

Seventy members and guests attended the Fairlawn 125-bushel corn club banquet Thursday night at the school. The project, sponsored by Citizens Baughman National Bank, provided record-breaking yield results for 1968.

Lowell Fowble, bank president, presented awards to four divisional winners: Floyd Andrews, adult farmer high yield, 185.88 bushels; Richard Peters, young farmer high yield, 158.83 bushels; Jerry Smith, most improved yield, and Mark Barhorst, FFA high yield, 142 bushels.

———

Virgil Wiessinger of Heiland American Legion was elected president of the Shelby County Veterans Organization during a meeting Thursday in the Sidney Legion home.

Other officers include Carl Ludwig, Jackson Center Legion, vice president; Eugene Manger, Heiland, adjutant; John Gattes, Sidney Legion, treasurer; George Coffield, Russia Catholic War Veterans, publicity chairman; and Leonard Curtis, Sidney Legion, assistant publicity chairman.

———

The Jackson Center homecoming will be held Saturday evening, February 1, when the Jackson Center Tigers host the Belle Center Eagles. The crowning ceremony will be between the reserve and varsity games.

Candidates for the king and queen are Kathy Henschen and Tim Davis or Joyce Shaffer and Dale Baker.

25 Years

January 26, 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) – Now that the Internal Revenue Service is catching up to the computer age, the agency is trying to keep the crooks out of the game.

The IRS is heavily promoting the electronic-filing system, with its promise of quicker refunds, fewer errors and less clerical work. But it is having to tighten the rules a bit in an effort to halt the filing of fraudulent returns.

More than 12.3 million returns were filed electronically last year. Fewer than 0.25 percent were found to be fraudulent, costing the government about $20 million in refunds. Nearly one-third of the bogus returns were from first-time filers.

———

CELINA, Ohio (AP) – Huffy Corp. is proceeding with plans to open a new bicycle plant outside Ohio instead of expanding its plant in this western Ohio city, a company official said Friday.

The expansion could have brought 200 new jobs to the Celina plant.

Huffy spokeswoman Pamela Whipps said the company decided last December to open a new $10 million to $20 million plant outside Ohio.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

