Sidney man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A violent assault resulted in a Sidney man receiving a yearlong term in a state prison. Also, a drug charge led to incarceration for a Tipp City man.

The cases were among several heard in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

Joshua Zhivago Haithcock Jr., 21, 331 Jefferson St., was sentenced to 12 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC)on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.

Haithcock was one of two men originally indicted for felonious assault when they punched a man breaking ribs and puncturing a lung from an Oct. 4 attack.

Michael S. Ritchie, 41, Tipp City, received an 11-month incarceration order with the ODRC on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also assessed court costs.

Ritchie was arrested March 2, 2017, in possession of cocaine.

Judge James Stevenson sentenced Jeremiah D. Wilson, 38, 806 S. Main Ave., to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. The term is to be served concurrently, or at the same time, as a sentence in Miami County.

Wilson was also fined $200 and assessed court costs. He was arrested May 27 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Nikia Tyrone Baker, 33, Kenton, was ordered to serve 150 days in the county jail on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was also fined $200 and assessed court costs.

Baker was arrested May 9 in possession of heroin.

In a plea change, Jesse A. White, 30, 320 Franklin Ave., entered a guilty plea to a charge of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony, and forgery, a fifth-degree felony, during a pretrial hearing.

He was arrested on Nov. 16 in possession of substances to manufacture Methamphetamine near a school and forged bank notes.

When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 48 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Stevenson issued a warrant for the arrest of Joseph M. Teasley, 41, 322 N. Main St., Port Jefferson, when he failed to appear in court for his sentencing. Stevenson ordered the bonding company to bring Teasley into court by March 3 or forfeit his $10,000 bond.

Teasley had pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, during a final pretrial. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss 10 drug charges in two other cases.

When sentenced, Teasley faces a maximum of six years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

In other cases:

The court ordered each defendant in the following cases to five years or community control (probation).

• Zachery P. Smith, 24, 5880 state Route 29 Lot 47, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also assessed court costs and ordered to complete the Morning Star program at Nova Behavioral Health in Dayton.

He was arrested on Feb. 16 in possession of methamphetamine.

• Elizabeth M. Cotterman, 31, formerly of 934 Buckeye Ave. Apt. 313, now of Rockford, Ohio, on an amended charge of receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was ordered to obtain and maintain employment, fined $200 and assessed court costs.

Cotterman was found in possession of the stolen debit/credit card.

• Alice Turner, 32, 522 ½ E. Court St., on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was directed to successfully complete the West Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

She was arrested Aug. 14 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Alexis Carnes, 19, Quincy, on a charge of aggravated trespassing, a first-degree misdemeanor. Stevenson ordered her to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, was fined $300 and assessed court costs.

On May 26, she drove four people to the scene of a burglary.

• Claude Wagers, 42, Dayton, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, was fined $300 and assessed court costs.

He was arrested June 28 with Oxycodone.

• James E. Ferguson Jr., 42, 511 S. Wilkinson Ave., possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, was fined $150 and assessed court costs.

He was arrested Aug. 13 in possession of heroin.

• Lance Stout, 38, Piqua, on an amended charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to participate in the WORTH Center program, was fined $300 and assessed court costs.

He was arrested on Aug. 9 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Brandon A. Corner, 30, 770 Foraker Ave., on a charge of attempted illegal conveyance onto the grounds of a detention facility, a fourth-degree felony. He was ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, was fined $300 and assessed court costs.

He was found with cocaine at the county jail on July 8.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

