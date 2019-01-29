No trash pickup Wednesday

SIDNEY — Republic Services has advised that due to the forecasted sub-zero temperatures for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, solid waste collection will be suspended for the day. Collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.

“Tomorrow’s frigid weather will be perilous to driver safety and impacts truck hydraulics. We appreciate the community’s patience as we continue to work through service issues with the solid waste collection vendor. Republic Services has pledged that all containers will be collected by Saturday,” said Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough.