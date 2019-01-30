125 Years

January 30, 1894

Will, the seven-year-old son of Fred Kramer, had a narrow escape from drowning yesterday afternoon. He was coasting on the side of the hill near the canal bridge on North Main avenue, when he lost control of the sled and ran onto the ice on the canal. The ice broke and he went into the water. Isaac Betts was near at the time and succeeded in rescuing the little fellow from his cold and wet quarters.

———

Charles Timeus began cutting ice on his pond yesterday. It was between five and six inches thick.

———

Tomatoes and cucumbers were served on the table of the Florentine Hotel today.

100 Years

January 30, 1919

In his report to city council released today, City Solicitor Urban Doorley recommends that steps be taken by the city for adoption of a city charter and a city manager form of government for Sidney. He notes that several cities in this area have taken such steps recently.

———

A letter received from Capt. M.T. Rhoades indicates that the 148th Infantry is scheduled to start for home on Jan. 30, and should reach the United States by February 14 or 15.

———

Chief of Police O’Leary sounded a final warning today for all owners of motor vehicles. All those who do not have license tags on their automobiles, trucks and motorcycles by Feb. 1 will be subject to arrest and a fine.

75 Years

January 30, 1944

The Shelby County participation in the National war fund campaign is within $325 of its goal of $20,036, according to the weekend report released today by D.R. Shelton, treasurer.

———

Members of the Sidney Kiwanis club were given a brief picture of the future plans for Sidney, when Robert Kaser, chairman of the Sidney Development committee, spoke at their regular weekly luncheon meeting at the Hotel Wagner. Kaser emphasized that two factors are guiding the committee in its work: What does Sidney want and need, and should Sidney be developed to become a larger city?

50 Years

January 30, 1969

Sidney firemen quelled a dangerous fire in two buildings at the Sidney tanning Co. on North Ohio avenue Tuesday Afternoon. All of the City’s off-duty firemen and every piece of equipment were rushed to the first scene about 2:10 p.m. Safety Director and Fire Chief Vernon L.R. Millhoff said the fire loss will be relatively small, but water damage to equipment and leather may be heavy.

———

Mrs. Herbert Jones took over the president’s gavel when the January 23 dinner meeting of the American Business Women’s Association was held.

Mrs. Jones was installed during ceremonies conducted by Mrs. Cloyd Smedley, retiring president. Other officers installed were Miss Mary Clancey, vice president; Mrs. James Silverthorn, recording secretary; Mrs. Otto Jones, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Leland Brubaker, treasurer.

25 Years

January 30, 1994

Emily Schlater, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Schlater, of Sidney, has been selected to attend the National Young Leaders Conference from Thursday through Sunday in Washington, D.C.

The National Young Leaders Conference is a unique leadership development program for outstanding high school students who have demonstrated leadership potential and scholastic merit.

Schlater, a senior at Lehman High School, will be among 350 students attending the conference from across America.

———

A blast of Arctic air makes its way out of Canada and across the Midwest, bringing the coldest temperatures of the winter season to western Ohio. The combination of frigid temperatures and wind-chill factor was expected to result in plummeting temperatures of 25 degrees to 30 degrees below zero for this area.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

