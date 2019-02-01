125 Years Ago

Feb. 1, 1894

The county commissioners today made some inspections of property in the vicinity of Sidney with a view of finding a piece of land for the children’s home.

———

The commissioners have contracted with Louis Kah, Jr., to place an iron banister and railing on the steps of each entrance to the court house. Mr. Kah’s bid is $50 for the work.

———

Twenty-eight tramps were given lodging last night in the city prison.

100 Years Ago

Feb.1, 1919

Fort Loramie officials are determined to put an end to rowdyism in that community. When some Minster boys stirred up trouble at Brucken’s hall on Thursday evening, two of their number were taken in hand by the village marshal. Taken before Mayor W.H. Quinlin, one was given to a fine while the other was also fined and ordered to spend 10 days in the jail in Sidney.

———

Telegrams were received today by families of Cpl. Ernest A. Lorton, Elmer Shephard, and Edward Gerstner, advising that they have arrived in New York City from overseas.

75 Years Ago

Feb.1, 1944

Bond sales in Shelby county now total $750,168 toward the goal of $1,400,000 for the entire area, while the series E war bonds have not yet reached the half-way mark toward the quota of $390,000, according to figures released today at drive headquarters.

———

Herman and Edward Freytag, of Fort Loramie, received minor injuries this morning when the truck in which they were riding skidded in the snow into a ditch near the W.H. Brown farm west of Hardin. The truck was heavily damaged when it struck a culvert.

50 Years Ago

Feb.1, 1969

Miss Linda Jess, a junior and elementary education major at Defiance College, has been named to the first semester honor list. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren E. Jess, R.R. 2, Sidney.

———

Russia clinched the Shelby County League title Friday night, for the first time since 1957 with a 68-72 win over Fairlawn’s Jets, at the Versailles gym. Pacing the winners was Tim Monnier with 17, while Mike Monnin had 15, followed by 11 for Don Condonnier and Ron Borchers, and Don Groff 10. For Fairlawn, Myron Verdier hit 18, all from the field, while Ron Jackson had 17 and Jim Middleton 10.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 1, 1994

History is being made as the Sidney Dance Company provides for the Friday night opening of “Peter Pan”. “This marks the first time anyone has flown over the stage at Sidney High School”, says Sharon Eikenberry, artistic director for the production which continues Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. “Peter Pan and the Darling children will be taking to the air during each performance. According To Eikenberry, the musical is the biggest undertaking to date for the Dance Co. which was chartered in1980. “I’ve always wanted to do “Peter Pan”, but it is a costly show considering the royalties and bringing someone in to handle the flying,” she says. Once the necessary capital was raised, the organization’s board of directors hired Flying By Foy, a company headquartered in Las Vegas

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

