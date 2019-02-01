Samaritan Works kicks off February ‘Race to Escape’ fundraiser

WHAT: Three different mystery escape room experiences, eight people per room.

SIDNEY — Are you looking for a way to escape Ohio’s frigid winter without leaving Shelby County?

The Samaritan Works fundraiser, “Race to Escape” might just be what you’re looking for.

As a faith-based facility, Samaritan Works receives no state or federal funds. Aside from funding from the Shelby County United Way, the facility relies on business and private donations for its operations of the Amelia House, Serenity House and Horizon House. These female and male homes currently provide sober-living space for 14 individuals.

The drug and alcohol epidemic in the United States has understandably received a great deal of attention. Sidney and Shelby County are not excluded. Samaritan Works helps those who are dealing with substance abuse successfully remain free from addiction, manage finances, solidify employment and obtain reliable housing.

“Although residents are required to work and pay $100 per week in rent and the organization receives United Way donation, these funding sources do not cover all the expenses. Community support is vital. Samaritan Works has paid staff members, house managers, office rent, building maintenance, utilities, drug testing expenses, accounting fees, insurance and office supply expenses,” said Executive Director Sheila Lundy.

That means fundraising is necessary, and the biggest Samaritan Works fundraiser, “Race to Escape,” will be held Feb. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 2019, at 2355 Wapakoneta Road, Sidney.

Samaritan Works Dr. Lisa Alvetro, chairwoman of the Race to Escape organizing committee, explained, “People and groups who love a challenge won’t want to miss this event. Our rooms are part scavenger hunt and part puzzle-solving providing participants with an hour to use clues, solve puzzles and escape the room with their friends, families or colleagues.”

“I did the Escape Room last year with the other ladies staying at the Amelia,” said a graduate of the Samaritan Works program. “It was a so much fun that I want to do it again this year.”

Lundy said Samaritan Work expects to surpass the $10,000 made last year. Lundy praised last year’s sponsors.

“Corporations and community members dedication to Samaritan Work’s mission to sustain whole life recovery for men and women in our community was humbling,” said Lundy. “We will again be offering several sponsorship levels for organizations that would like to customize their contribution. Banner acknowledgement at the event will be part of that sponsorship.”

“People have been very generous,” said Samaritan Works Board Member Josh Ross. “I think people understand. Just about every family has a story about someone who has been in the situations our residents are dealing with. There is no way we would be able to do any of this without their support.”

Lehman Catholic Baseball team work together on a test run for Samaritan Works Wild West & FBI Race To Escape rooms. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_IMG_2696.jpg Lehman Catholic Baseball team work together on a test run for Samaritan Works Wild West & FBI Race To Escape rooms. Courtesy photo