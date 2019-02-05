Sidney woman indicted on robbery charges

SIDNEY – A 49-year-old Sidney woman has been indicted on two charges of robbery while two others each face indictments in four drug-related charges. They are three defendants of those indicted by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday, Jan. 31.

Arraignment will be held on Feb. 14 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Anita Lynn Jelks, 1350 Sixth Ave., was indicted for robbery in two separate cases. Both alleged crimes are second-degree felonies and stem from the same incident. Prosecutors have requested that both cases be consolidated.

Jelks is accused of entering an apartment in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue on Jan. 15 around 11 p.m. She supposedly grabbed the purse of the resident removing an envelope containing $350 and injured the victim’s arm and hand during the robbery. She then fled.

The charges are for the robbery and the force used to injure the victim.

She remains incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Sidney residents Michael Wooten and Alysa Bell were indicted on four drug-related charges each.

Wooten, 56, 701 Monroe St., was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, and, possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on April 5 allegedly in possession of Fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin.

Bell, 23, 1614 Catalpa Drive, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on Oct. 26 with Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and heroin.

Two people were indicted for not appearing in court as ordered. Both have current active arrest warrants.

Victoria Marie Trevino, 29, Toledo, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She did not show for a status conference hearing on Jan. 25. She had been released on a recognizance bond on Nov. 15.

Justin Wigginton, 32, 314 N. Ohio Ave., was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to appear, a fourth-degree. He was arrested allegedly in possession of heroin and failed to appear for a hearing regarding three other felony cases he is facing.

In other cases:

• Jessie Smith, 24, at large, failure to provide an address, a third-degree felony. As a convicted sex offender, he failed to provide his address to authorities on Jan. 14.

• Brittany Goings, 29, at large, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested allegedly with heroin on Dec. 2.

• Forrest E. Pinson, 60, Celina, two counts of possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Jan. 24 supposedly with heroin and cocaine.

• Alice L. Turner aka Alice L. Hines, 32, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was arrested on Dec. 24 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine following a theft attempt at the Sidney Walmart.

• Giovanni E. Ruiu, 22, 1421 Carrol St., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Oct. 9 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Robbie E. Copeland, 49, 1039 Riverbend Boulevard, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Jan. 21 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Cory J. Arbogast Jr., 27, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Sept. 27 supposedly in possession of morphine and heroin.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

