125 Years Ago

Feb.6, 1894

C.O. Probst, secretary to the State Board of Health suggests railway companies vaccination of railway employees . Smallpox is now reported in 16 states. He notes instances of employees and passengers taking or carrying the disease, thus exposing whole carloads of people. Chicago, the secretary says, is one of the worst hit.

————

Health Officer LeFevre in his report released today says there were 11 births and three deaths in the city in January.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 6, 1919

At the regular meeting of the Sidney Board of Education last evening W.A. Norton, of Champaign county was employed as vocational agricultural teacher in the Sidney High school. A meeting has been arranged for all boys interested in the new course, together with their fathers, in the agricultural room at the high school at 2 p.m. Saturday.

———

The American Committee for Devastated France will show three reels of moving pictures at the high school auditorium Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock. There will be no admission charge. This is the first time the pictures have been shown west of New York City.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 6, 1944

Two Navy representatives will appear at a series of meetings to be held at various industrial plants in Sidney last week. Lt. Jr. grade Beatrice Joliet, will tell her experiences aboard the hospital ship U.S.S. Solace in the South Pacific and Pilot Charles Barnes will relate his experiences on Guadalcanal.

———

Commander A.N. Hemmert today expressed himself as well pleased with the response of members to the communication test of the local civilian defense corp. last night. Within 15 minutes all key personnel reported on duty, with a 60 per cent mobilization of the entire corps.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 6, 1969

Mrs. Owen (Helena) Crumbaugh of Sidney is retiring after 12 years service as legal secretary for Probate Judge Lieudell Bauer. Mrs. Crumbaugh’s co-workers held a dinner Tuesday in her honor. She received gifts of flowers and a charm bracelet.

———

It is still a $600 Lucky Barrel prize as registration is under way at Kaufman’s store. The name of Roger Shoffner of Dayton, formerly of Sidney, was selected Tuesday at Steinle Drugs. He had not signed.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 6, 1994

When most people get a speeding ticket the “put up and shut up”, quietly paying the fine rather than fighting the charge. But not so for a Sidney man who was stopped for speeding in September of 1992 in the village of North Hampton, located on the stretch of Ohio 41 between Troy and Springfield. Larry Roettger of Sidney took on the village and won. The speeding charged was dropped and Roettger continues to campaign to get the speed limit raised from 35 mph to 50 mph on the outer ends of the village. Roettger is district construction engineer for the District 7 office of the Ohio Department of Transportation and he said he fielded many complaints about North Hampton , a community, he says has had the reputation of being a “speed trap” since the 1940’s.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org