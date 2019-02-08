Alec Batton, a senior at Bowling Green Sate University, dances Thursday evening during BGSU’s Winter Dance Concert at the Wolfe Center for the Arts. The Winter Dance Concert, hosted by the Bowling Green State University Dance Program, was held Friday, Feb. 8, and will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. at the Wolfe Center for the Arts Donnell Theatre. The concert features choreography by dance program faculty Kristi Faulkner, Colleen Murphy, Tammy Metz Starr and Tracy Wilson, as well as graduate student Adrienne Ansel, and Batton. Dance majors and minors have been rehearsing for the performance since the fall semester. The concert highlights versatility in the BGSU Dance Program, with modern, jazz and tap dance on display. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased online at https://commerce.cashnet.com/BGSUEDHD1

J.D. Pooley | Aim Media Midwest