Look out below

Pieces of brick lie on the sidewalk in front of the Ohio Building, along Ohio Avenue in Sidney, Friday, Feb. 15. They fell from the parapet, Thursday. Behind the bricks are orange-striped blockades surrounding the front of the building to keep people off the sidewalk. City workers will begin to replace the roof on the building next week. Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough said the barricades will remain in place for “a couple of months” until roof work is complete.

