125 Years Ago

Feb. 20, 1894

The Neal Relief Corps. , No. 76, of this city, have decided upon giving dramatic entertainment at the Monumental opera house Mar. 1, and for this purpose have engaged S.M. Curtise to produce his four act dramatization of Will Carleton’s well know poem “Over the Hill to the Poor House.”

Last night a party consisting of 10 young people took a merry sleigh ride to Plattsville and the evening was pleasantly spent at the home of Dr. Benner.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 20, 1919

Members of the Shelby County Deer Hunters will hold their 61st annual meeting Feb, 27 at the court house.

———

Organization has been completed of the new company which will operate the former Croft’s Laundry . Otto C. Berger has been selected as manager with the incorporators including Carl F. Berger, Otto C. Berger, G.A. Granlund, Harry G. Berger and Axel Granlund. The name will be changed to the Monarch Laundry with operations to start about Mar. 1.

———

The county commissioners have instructed the county surveyor to prepare specifications for the reconstruction of the west abutment of the North street bridge over the Miami river, using reinforced concrete.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 20, 1944

Members of the Sidney Planning commission and city council, with service director Rex Price, were in Piqua last evening investigating the Piqua planning system and zoning ordinance, both of which have been in operation in that community for the past several years.

Harry K. Forsyth, general chairman for the Salvation Army campaign, announced today that plans are now complete for the launching of the drive on Monday evening. Approximately 250 workers will conduct the campaign throughout the city and county. A kickoff dinner will be held at the Church of Christ.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 20 1969

John Thompson emerged as an unbeaten champion in the first annual table tennis tournament of the Y.M.C.A. following his victory over Martin Bradley at the Armory Monday evening.. Thompson, who went through, five rounds of play unscathed, took a 3-1 verdict from Bradley for the title, 21-18, 20-22, 21-19 and 21-18.

———

Successfully completing the training program for radio-television broadcasting at the Columbus, Ohio campus of Career Academy is David Henry Watercutter, 4115 Brumbaugh boulevard, Dayton. Mr. Watercutter received his certificate during graduation ceremonies held on Feb. 1. The son of Mr. and Mrs.Ralph H. Watercutter, Sidney, the graduate studied all phases of radio television broadcasting under the supervision of leading broadcasters.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 20, 1994

There are certain points in norther Shelby County and other parts of Ohio where one of the wonders of nature takes place. In those locations, there is a parting of the water, as on one side, water drains North to Lake Erie and just a few feet away runoff begins a journey that will end into the Mississippi empties into the Gulf of Mexico. Another interesting view opens to the observant traveler driving into the Hardin County town of Alger from the north. Looking southwest across a church parking lot where county road 80 crosses State Route 235, one sees below a vast expanse of flat farmland and becomes suddenly aware of being on a height.. The rise is not great-the road bottoms out before it is fairly into town-but the view is surprisingly expansive for western Ohio and it is hard to shake the feeling that this is someplace important. Indeed it is. This is nothing less than a continental divide.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

