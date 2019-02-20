Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:43 a.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 16875 Deam Road in Orange Township on the report of harassment.

TUESDAY

-5:49 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10811 Sidney Freyburg Road in Orange Township on the report of harassment.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:07 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna and Fire responded to Interstate 75 at mile marker 98 in Franklin Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-8:34 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Russia Fire responded to the 2200 block of Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-6:51 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 12200 block of Lee Drive in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

