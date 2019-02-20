50 years celebrated

Looking over old newspaper clippings about Kirk National Lease are left to right, Kirk National Lease current owner Jeff Phlipot of Fort Lormanie, Kirk National Lease owner until 1985 Fred Kirk from sidney, Kirk National Lease owner from 1985-2008 Lloyd Schroer, of New Breman. Jim Harvey, co-owner with Schroer from 1985-96, could not make it. The past and present owners got together to celebrate Kirk National Lease’s 50th anniversary Monday Feb. 18. Kirk National Lease was founded by Norton Kirk. Fred Kirk co-owned the business with his brother Philip N. Kirk until 1985. The two men are the sons of Norton Kirk.

