Bridge work still ongoing

SIDNEY — The work on the CSX bridge on Hardin Wapakoneta Road is still continuing.

CSX, said Shelby County Engineer Bob Geuy, is anticipating it will take another two weeks to finish the project, which began in 2018.

“The track master just called me back and he felt they needed another two weeks to complete their work,” said Geuy. “I have expressed my frustration with their crews several times and he has always had an excuse being it the weather, the holidays and now their crews are in safety training so he is short on staffing.”

Geuy is hoping the work will be completed by the middle of March and the area will be reopened to traffic.