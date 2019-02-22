On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include ordinances dealing with the creation of a community reinvestment area and adjusting the 2019 annual appropriations and a resolution to accept a donation to the American Club for the Family Life Center and Jackson Center Memorial Branch Library. Council will be discussing the Behind the Meter Generation and recycling carts.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The UVCC Board of Education will hold a regular monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m., in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include the first reading of a proposed board policy replacement, approval of a SkillsUSA Week grant, approval of advance returns, approval of various donations, approval of out of district learning experience, approval of revisions to the Adult LPN Handbook/Catalog, approval of core values statement, approval of employment and resignations, and an executive session to consider the compensation of a public employee.

Meetings, excluding executive session, are open to the public.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., in the Village Hall.

Meetings are open to the public.

Botkins Council

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., in the village office building.

Meetings are open to the public.

Edison State Community College

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Campus at 2:30 p.m.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., in the Health Department Conference Room, 202 W. Poplar St.

The board will consider a private water system variance for Chad and Tracy Scully, 16205 Sharp Road; orders to remain vacant for CW and Robin Thomas, 411 and 411 1/2 Sixth Ave., and Ed Liette, 918 Park St.; and a contract with the Ohio Department of Commerce Manufactured Homes Program.

The board will give first reading to and vote on a resolution, “Food Safety Program Fees,” promote Kamille Lambert to clerical specialist and discuss a harm-reduction program before moving into executive session.