SDN staff APME finalists

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News has been named a finalist in seven categories of the 2018 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest.

The APME awards recognize outstanding print and broadcast journalism. The organization lists three finalists in each category and announces during its annual luncheon who among them receives the first-, second- and third-place awards. This year’s luncheon will be May 4 in Columbus.

“I’m so proud of our team of journalists,” said Natalie Buzzard, Sidney Daily News general manager. “Being recognized by your peers is especially rewarding.”

Sidney Daily New entries were submitted in Division II, for newspapers with circulations of 8,000 to 11,999. They were judged by the editorial staffs of Mlive Media Group, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the Cadillac (Michigan) News.

All six members of the editorial staff of the Sidney Daily News are finalists.

Chief Photographer Luke Gronneberg is a finalist in three categories:

• Best Photographer for an entry of six photographs: “Lehman’s Dave King coaches 600th win, which ran May 4; “Truffles lead to emotional cook-off win,” which ran Oct. 1; “CareFlight transports Botkins teen in ATV crash,” which ran May 9; “Active shooter drill,” which ran June 30; “Track hoe lands in spillway,” which ran March 7; and “Tigers claim 2nd straight title,” which ran Nov. 12.

• Best Feature Photo for “Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh!!!,” which ran May 12.

• Best Photo Story for “The rumble of canons,” a montage of nine photos, which ran Sept. 17, documenting the Civil War re-enactments in Tawawa Park.

Localife and Business Editor Patricia Ann Speelman is a candidate for Best Business Writer for an entry comprising four stories: “Shave and a haircut,” which ran Jan. 26, 2018; “Francis Mfg. acquires sixth firm,” which ran March 31; “Smart intersection,” which ran Oct. 6; and “‘Jewel box’ bank marks 100 years,” which ran May 24.

She is also one of a group of four newswriters at the Daily News whose series of five stories about the opioid epidemic is a finalist in the Best Enterprise Writing category. That series included “Man on a mission,” which ran April 21, and “Local agencies deal with opioid crisis,” which ran April 23, both by Editor Melanie Speicher; “Addiction changes mom’s life,” which ran April 19, by Reporter Sheryl Roadcap; “Cancer battle leads to opioid addiction,” which ran April 20, by Reporter Aimee Hancock; and “Addicts’ families suffer, too,” which ran April 18, by Speelman.

Sports Editor Bryant Billing is a finalist for Best Daily Sports Section. His entry included sections which were published March 19, Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.

Contributing Columnist Dave Ross is a finalist for Best Sports Columnist. His four-column entry included “OHSAA football playoffs: Why can’t everybody get in?,” which ran Aug. 8; “Monday … the gang is all here,” which ran Feb. 23; “Isaiah Bowser: From the bench to the limelight,” which ran Nov. 30; and “Piniella still a spring fixture,” which ran March 9.

“The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced at the Ohio APME annual awards banquet May 4 in Columbus. The General Excellence, Hall of Fame, Rising Star and First Amendment winners also will be announced at the meeting,” said the AP in a release, Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Hancock and Roadcap were nominated by the Daily News for the Rising Star award.

Fifty-five daily newspapers submitted 1,776 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2018.