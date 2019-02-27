125 Years Ago

Feb 27, 1894

The reports on the street that Shadrack White, familiary known as “Buddy Shang”, had died at the infirmary yesterday are untrue. He still lives and is enjoying the best of health.

———

The two large tanks for the Standard Oil Company’s plant here have arrived. They are 10-1/2 feet in diameter and 20 feet high.

———

The temperature was down to zero this morning and the sharp northeast wind made the air feel as if the bottom had dropped out of the thermometer.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 27, 1919

At the regular meeting of city council last evening, a motion was approved that the president of council appoint a committee to go to Cincinnati to investigate the matter of an occupational tax for the city. The president appointed Mayor Forsyth and HA. Morris.

———

The 32nd and 42nd divisions , which have been ordered to leave for home Apr. 25. Will return a large number of Shelby county boys, attached to the 324th Heavy and 326th Light Field artillery.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 27, 1944

The 84th Shelby County Fair will be held Sept. 12-15, it was announced today by the fair board, following a meeting last night to formulate plans for the annual exposition. Committees were appointed to head the various departments, with plans announced for special events Sunday and three nights.

———

The house overrode President Roosevelt’s veto of the new tax bill today in a defiant revolt marking the most serious administration split in New Deal History. The vote was 299 to 95. The 2.3 billion tax bill had been rejected by the president as a relief measure “for the greedy”.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 27, 1969

WASHINGTON- Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower is making a steady recovery from major surgery to relieve an intestinal blockage, doctors said today. The operation was a risky undertaking in view of Eisenhower’s advanced age and especially his cardiac history.

———

Richard McCasland, treasurer of The Sidney Printing and Publishing Co.; has been appointed to the Technical Advisory Board Institute of Newspaper Controllers and Finance Officers. Formed in 1947, the institute is the international press association for financial, accounting and business management, with more than 650 members in the country, Canada and abroad.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 27, 1994

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)- Rest easy, Ohio. The Air Force says there are no remains of a flying saucer or its crew at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. And there never was. Col. James Miller, Commander of the Air Force Foreign Aerospace Science and Technology Center told WDTN-TV in a report broadcast Friday that base officials researched the issue hoping there might be some evidence. “We had no success at all”, Miller said. “And I know today there are no such vehicles or bodies on the base” The day after a July 2, 1947 crash 75 miles northwest of Roswell, N.M.; Air Force officials said the wreckage was from a weather balloon equipped with a radar-reflecting device.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

