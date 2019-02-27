Two women imprisoned on drug charges

SIDNEY – Drug convictions for two local women resulted in prison sentences triggered by probation violations. Also, a former Anna man admitted to taking more than $5,000 from a Jackson Center business following action taken recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Jenny Ryan, 48, incarcerated, was sentenced to serve 12 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation (ODRC) Marysville Reformatory for Women on two drug-related charges.

Judge James Stevenson ordered her to serve 12 months on each count to be served concurrently, or at the same time. She was originally found guilty of possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

The re-imposition of the original sentence was due to Ryan testing positive for cocaine during her probation.

Veronica Edwards, 35, incarcerated, was sentenced to six months with the ODRC facility in Marysville due to her violating the terms of her probation. She was convicted in 2015 on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

She had been arrested on Aug. 13, 2013, in possession of heroin.

Steve Erter, 56, 884 County Road 24 South, DeGraff, formerly of Anna, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, during a recent hearing.

When sentenced on April 5, he faces a maximum of 180 days in prison and a $1,000 fine. Online court records indicate Erter has repaid $5,000 in full restitution, and the state will stand silent at the time of sentencing.

Records show that Erter took $5,000 from EMI Corp. of Jackson Center between Jan. 1, 2013, and Sept. 1, 2018.

Another plea agreement has a Lima man facing up to 42 months in prison.

Kevin M. Joyce, 39, Lima, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (OVI) of alcohol or drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 42 months in prison and a $11,000 fine.

On Dec. 31, Joyce was arrested with Methamphetamine while driving under the influence. He remains incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Arrest warrant issued

In other cases:

• Arthur Bennett, 30, 220 E. Clay St., possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a pretrial hearing. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

• Marqueese Knight, 24, Xenia, had bonds revoked in two cases based on a probation violation testing positive for drugs. He later posted a $2,500 bond covering his release from the county jail in both cases.

In one case, he was sentenced on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, in a second matter.

• Steven P. Sommer, 49, 19835 Johnston Road, had his probation revoked when he tested positive for alcohol and drugs. He was originally found guilty of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Sommer was remanded to the custody of the county sheriff to await his entry into the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

• Denise R. Bradley, 42, 5092 Dawson Road, Houston, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during a recent status conference. She was arrested Dec. 28 in possession of Methamphetamine.

She faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Court records noted the state will recommend she attend the WORTH program.

Forgery, drugs, obstruction cases

• Robert E. Randolph, 48, Lancaster, Ohio, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of attempted forgery, a first-degree misdemeanor. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

On Sept. 5, Randolph forged a check at First National Bank, 347 W. Russell Road.

• Barbara Hopson, 38, Lima, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during her status conference. She faces up to 12 months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

She was arrested Oct. 15 in possession of Fentanyl.

• Travis Teasley, 43, 224 Pike St., pleaded guilty during his status conference in an amended case. He is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He faces up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

He was arrested Nov. 17 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Geneva D. Ashcraft, 34, 614 Third Ave., agreed to a negotiated case with prosecutors during her status conference. She is charged with attempted obstruction of justice, a first-degree misdemeanor. She faces a maximum sentence of 180 days in prison and a $1,000 fine.

On Nov. 16, Ashcraft concealed from sheriff’s deputies that William Warfield, a wanted felon, was hiding inside her house.

• Fred McCluskey, 50, 132 Pike St., pleaded no contest to an amended charge of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, during his status conference. He faces a maximum of 180 days in prison and a $1,000 fine.

A joint recommendation of a suspended jail term with no probation will be offered if full restitution is paid.

On Nov. 10, 2018, McCluskey passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Lee’s Chicken in Sidney.

• Jesse L. Mason, 32, Lima, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, during his status conference. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

He was arrested Dec. 31 in possession of Methamphetamine that exceeded the bulk amount.

Man pays for theft from JC business

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.