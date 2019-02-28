Dogs delay deputies search of residence

PORT JEFFERSON — Five dogs at a residence in Port Jefferson changed the plans of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were trying to serve a search warrant at the residence.

The deputies were attempting to serve a search warrant at 322 W. Main St. in Port Jefferson, Ohio, on Thursday, Feb. 28. Deputies made contact with a female at the front door as well as five large dogs, two of which were aggressive, which prohibited deputies from executing the search warrant.

The owner of the dogs, Roy Horner, age 39, of that address, who at the time of the search warrant, was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail.

“To avoid having to injure any of the animals and to ensure everyone’s safety, we transported Roy Horner from our jail to the scene so the dogs could be secured safely,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart.

Once inside the residence detectives found suspected methamphetamine as well as numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia and two handguns.

The case will be presented to the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of criminal charges. The search warrant was possible due to information shared to the sheriff’s office from the Sidney Police Department.

Shelby County Chief Deputy Jim Frye and Sidney Police Chief Will Balling are pleased that the two departments were able to work together on the execution of the search warrant.

“This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when agencies share information that crosses jurisdictional boundaries. Information like this benefit citizens in every community, by ultimately getting drugs off the streets,” said Frye.