Sidney Deputy Fire Chief Cameron retires

Sidney firefighter Doug Stammen, left, of Sidney, looks over a scrapbook with City of Sidney HR worker Vickie Allen, both of Sidney, during Sidney Deputy Fire Chief Cameron Haller’s retirement party. The party was held in Fire Station 1 Friday, March 1. Haller had an extensive scrapbook collection on display chronicling the Sidney Fire Department through the years he worked there.

