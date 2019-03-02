125 Years

March 2, 1894

This afternoon the Republican primary is being held in the Assembly Room of the Courthouse. The candidates are stationed all around the courthouse, advocating their positions. A large turnout is expected.

The local health board has been advised of a serious health threat. There has been a great increase in smallpox cases. It is believed smallpox is being spread by the large number of tramps riding the rails. The board has urged all tramps be seized and vaccinated.

100 Years

March 2, 1919

The formal opening of the Peerless Bakery on the south side of the court square is being held today. Lunch was served and a carnation presented to each visitor. The Bakery, operated by George Palmisano and Ed Staley, is complete in every detail.

The Monarch Steam Laundry was opened for business today. It is bring operated on the former site of the Croft Laundry. Otto Berge will be the manager, and he has chosen agents in all the area towns.

75 Years

March 2, 1944

The Shelby County Board of Elections completed its annual meeting recently. Elected were, George A. Fogt, chairman, and Clyde P. Milhoff, Clerk. Other board members are Roy E. Fry, Carl W. Lehman and Arthur Sprague.

A special award has been present. Sgt. Wilson E. Moothart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Moothart, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievements.” He has completed over 50 operational missions in the Southwest Pacific area.

Leonard Solomon will be liquidating his auto salvage business on South Brooklyn Avenue. He has been accepted into the U.S. Naval seric

50 Years

March 2, 1969

A local auto business is selling. Wentz Chevrolet and Cadillac, on Wapakoneta Avenue is being purchased by Mike Glasscock. Wentz took over the dealership in 1949 when it was located on West Avenue. William Wentz made the announcement.

Grace Baptist Church is being expanded. Church officials announced the construction of an education wing consisting of 21 rooms. The news was announced by William Hovetreydt. The outside of the addition will contain matching cement block and bricks.

25 Years

March 2, 1992

The local YMCA has another outstanding team this year. The Y wrestlers are currently undefeated. They recently competed in a four-way meet and won it. The wrestlers reached the finals in 31 of the 44 matches. Star wrestlers included Brandon Luce, Derek Anthony, Bryan King and John Shepherd.

The Eagle Glen subdivision is being expanded. Phase III plans have been announced. The expansion will add 23 additional building lots.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

