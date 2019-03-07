125 Years

March 7, 1894

The Sidney School Furniture Company, after a shutdown of three weeks, will resume operations on Monday with the full work force in place. Five new pieces of equipment were installed- reflecting improvements made by Mr. Laughlin. The new desk appears to be a model of perfection.

———

The latest musical operation in Sidney is the Metropolitan Orchestra. It is under the operation of Frank Rensch. Members are P. Scherer and Mainard Kenney, mandolins, Will Potts, double bass, Will Kurz, viola, Gabe Jenny, zither, Harry Wagner, Al King and Will Mayer, guitars.

100 Years

March 7, 1919

The dinner given last evening for the returning soldiers, sailors and marines and was a pleasant and successful affair. It was held in the Methodist Church. The men were escorted to the dining room by a reception committee composed of Mrs. Robert Werst, Mrs. Paul Lauterbur, Judge Barnes and Mayor Forsyth. Col W.T. Amos was toastmaster.

———

The exalted ruler of the members of the Elks Lodge announced the selection of officers, they included Harley Young, John Kiser, Charles H. Neal, Dr. V.E. Bedford, Frank Smith, Dennis Hoban and W.T. Johnston.

75 Years

March 7, 1944

The selective service board in the county has been notified of its April quota of 140 men. The number are large for the next two months, with 301 men being require for each of those months. On March 15, 161 men will be sent.

———

Holmes Morris of the Central Church of Christ, just announced the purchase of the Langhorst property at 1150 Wapakoneta Avenue is Sidney.it will be the new home of the church. The storeroom will be renovated for the church’s auditorium and two smaller rooms will be used as the Bible study rooms.

50 Years

March 7, 1969

Carl Wehrman of the Anna area had not registered for the Lucky Barrel, and thus missed out on the prize of $100. The barrel will now be at Flint’s Appliance Store for a week.

———

Congressman William McCullough of Piqua announced two Sidney boys will be nominated as alternate appointments for the Air Force Academy. The young men are David Geise, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Geise and Steve Kritzer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis F. Kritzer, RR 2 Sidney.

25 Years

March 7, 1994

Our beloved Spot Restaurant was feature in a magazine this week. The piece was in the Ohio Magazine. The article feature good restaurants in the Great Miami River region.

———

James Wierwille is no longer the Village Administrator of Versailles. The embattled administrator resigned his position. Wierwille was arrested for possession of Marijuana during a traffic stop some weeks ago. Everyone agreed he performed his job duties in an acceptable manner.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

