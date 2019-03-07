Shelby County Bar Association honors Kerrigan

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Bar Association, during its 2019 Winter Dinner, honored Attorney Thomas W. Kerrigan II as recipient of its Outstanding Service Award for excellence in legal practice and service to the Shelby County community.

Kerrigan is a 35-year-member of the Shelby County Bar Association having previously served as president for two years. He served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for more than 28 years, under Prosecuting Attorneys Michael Boller, James Stevenson and Ralph Bauer. Over the course of his private practice legal career involving trial and estate practice, Kerrigan worked closely with Boller, Stevenson, Duane Goettemoeller, Jeffrey Beigel, amongst other practitioners and is currently associated with partners, Royce A. Link and Justin G. Griffis.

Kerrigan’s practice emphasizes plaintiff’s personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice and all aspects of insurance law and estate, wills and trusts. Kerrigan has won for his injury clients more than $28 million in collected verdicts, settlements and mediation awards. Kerrigan was previously employed by State Farm Mutual Insurance Co. in Houston, Texas before returning to his hometown of Sidney, Ohio.

Kerrigan is a 1974 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, 1978 graduate of Miami University, and a 1981 graduate of the Ohio Northern University Claude Petit College of Law. Community services are extensive and include having served for nearly 30 years with the Shelby County Motor Club (AAA) Board of Directors, past Holy Angels Catholic Church Parish Council member, past officer of Knights of Columbus, member of Shelby County Right to Life, Shelby County American Heart Association past president, past board member and location coordinator of the Shelby County May Fest Soccer Tournament for 18 years, founder and first president of the Big Four Browns Backers of Shelby County, and currently, Kerrigan serves as the Shelby County Democratic Central and Executive Committee chairman. Kerrigan coached his children in many local sports and is also a former assistant soccer coach of Lehman Catholic High School.

Kerrigan is married to the former Pamela Schmiesing, is the father of three children, Lauren, an elementary school teacher with Southwest Columbus Ohio School District; Dr. Katie Kerrigan, completing the Oncology and Hematology Fellowship with the Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah; and Thomas W. Kerrigan III (Trey), a sophomore at Mount St. Joseph’s University, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a member of the MSJ varsity soccer team.