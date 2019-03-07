Time for a Spring Fling

Myra Carpenter, left, drops off one of her entries in the Gateway Arts Council’s Spring Fling Fine Arts Competition and Exhibit with GAC Executive Director Ellen Keyes Thursday, March 7. The show has more than 200 entries submitted by 68 artists. The reception for the show is Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.. The exhibit will run Friday, March 15, to Friday, April 12.

Myra Carpenter, left, drops off one of her entries in the Gateway Arts Council’s Spring Fling Fine Arts Competition and Exhibit with GAC Executive Director Ellen Keyes Thursday, March 7. The show has more than 200 entries submitted by 68 artists. The reception for the show is Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.. The exhibit will run Friday, March 15, to Friday, April 12. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_SDN030819SpringFling.jpg Myra Carpenter, left, drops off one of her entries in the Gateway Arts Council’s Spring Fling Fine Arts Competition and Exhibit with GAC Executive Director Ellen Keyes Thursday, March 7. The show has more than 200 entries submitted by 68 artists. The reception for the show is Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.. The exhibit will run Friday, March 15, to Friday, April 12. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News