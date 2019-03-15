Saying goodbye

A hearse carrying the body of Shelby County Fair Secretary Jerry Schaffner begins a tour of the fairgrounds in Sidney, Friday, March 15, following Schaffner’s funeral service as some of his many friends look on. His last ride around the facility he oversaw for 32 years preceded his burial in Shelby Memory Gardens in Hardin. Schaffner died March 11. Adams Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News