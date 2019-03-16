125 years ago

March 16, 1894

The brick residence of Robert Logan burned to the ground in a fire last night. It was two miles west of Hardin. The home was occupied by Florence Lehman. All the household goods were destroyed. The loss was set at $4,000. There was no insurance.

———

A prize fight between Dan Bayliff of Lima and Jon Handgrove of Springfield will be held in Jackson Center at the mill. Special trains will bring in the spectators. A large crowd is expected. The price of admission will be fifty cents.

100 years ago

March 16, 1919

The water supply for the City of Sidney is of some concern. Service Director Martin and Avery Hatfield, superintendent of the water works, spent yesterday afternoon in Troy inspecting the pumping equipment. There is some thought being given to drilling in the area of Port Jefferson and letting the water flow here by gravity. Port has a number of artesian wells.

———

Miss Ruth Bennett was the hostess of a theatre party last evening. It was arranged as a compliment fo Miss Olga Effritz of Columbus. Six young ladies were guests. After the show a dainty dinner was served in the Purity.

75 years ago

March 16, 1944

Educational problems facing the nation are of concern, this was the topic of an address given to the joint meeting of the school boards of education in joint meeting held Saturday. The speaker was Dr. Kenneth Ray, the state director of Education.

———

Local girls celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the Girl Scouts. 35 local girls became tenderfoot scouts during a ceremony held at the Lutheran Church in Sidney.

50 years ago

March 16, 1969

Bill Purk became the winner of the Optimist Club oratorical contest. The competition was held at the Sidney High School. The young Purk is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul E. Purk of R.R. 2, Sidney. Bill is a junior at Sidney High School. He talked on “Respect for the Law- Cornerstone of Citizenship.” He will now compete in the zone competition in Springfield.

25 years ago

March 16, 1994

The Russia Local Schools have some missed days to make up. Superintendant Steve Miller announced the schools have taken two additional days in addition to the maximum of five days allowed. The make up days will be May 31 and June 1.

———

There will apparently be changes in downtown Sidney. A report is being reviewed which was prepared by the Downtown Initiative Committee. The draft document now goes to City Council. The Downtown initiative Committee was formed last year by the Community Improvement Corporation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org