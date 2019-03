SIDNEY ‚ The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (ESC) will have a retire-rehire hearing of an administrator on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The public meeting will be held at the Sidney ESC office, which is located at 129 E. Court St., Sidney, Ohio, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is on the 4th floor. The hearing will be for Dave Shellhaas, director of curriculum and school improvement.