Janelle Siegel, 10, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Mike and Janet Siegel, performs on the uneven bars for judges during the SW Ohio & Indiana Gymnastics Championships at the Sidney Shelby County YMCA Saturday, March 16. The competition had a circus theme.

Janelle Siegel, 10, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Mike and Janet Siegel, performs on the uneven bars for judges during the SW Ohio & Indiana Gymnastics Championships at the Sidney Shelby County YMCA Saturday, March 16. The competition had a circus theme. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_SDN031919GymChamp.jpg Janelle Siegel, 10, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Mike and Janet Siegel, performs on the uneven bars for judges during the SW Ohio & Indiana Gymnastics Championships at the Sidney Shelby County YMCA Saturday, March 16. The competition had a circus theme. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News