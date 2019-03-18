Janelle Siegel, 10, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Mike and Janet Siegel, performs on the uneven bars for judges during the SW Ohio & Indiana Gymnastics Championships at the Sidney Shelby County YMCA Saturday, March 16. The competition had a circus theme.
