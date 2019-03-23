125 years ago

March 23, 1894

It was a close call on the Big Four. In what could have been a disastrous wreck, a stack of railroad ties were removed from the track two miles east of Sidney. This was accomplished just before westbound passenger train No. 7 was to arrive at the spot. The train had slowed down considerably when to hit the ties and did not overturn. An investigation is underway.

———

John West of Cincinnati has been released. He was being held on a charge of burglary but was thought to have information on another murder case. West posted bond and will appear in court next month.

100 Years

March 23, 1919

William Johnston has made a confession. He was arrested in Chicago and brought back to Sidney. Johnston confessed to taking money from Peoples and other locations, including Heiser Coal.

———

Postmaster Val Lee has received notice there will be a decrease in postage rates. Stamps for letters will decrease from three to two cents. The cost of a post card will go down from two cents to a penny.

75 Years

March 23, 1944

The Monarch Machine and tool Company received notice it was one of 18 additional companies which are to receive the coveted “E” award from the Army-Navy. The award is given for outstanding service to the country. There are now a total of 75 firms across the nation which will receive the designation.

———

Shelby County was notified it had received a total of $27,816,000 in war supply contracts up to January 1, 1944. That is the most of any county in this area. The information was given out by the War Production Board in Washington.

50 Years

March 23, 1969

Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Koenig received a kangaroo with a message from their eleven children. It was on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary. The Koenigs will be traveling to Australia as a gift from their children. It is the country where Mrs. Koenig was born. They plan to leave in the fall.

———

Two Sidney area boys who were previously notified they were named as alternates to the U.S Air Force Academy received further news today. They are now also listed as alternates for the Naval Academy. They are Steven Kritzer and David Geise. Both are seniors at Sidney High School.

25 Years Ago

March 23, 1994

There is a new department at Wilson Memorial Hospital. It is the Nuclear Medicine Department. The hospital staff has been answering concerns about whether or not its procedures are safe. The hospital will now be able to retain this business which was once sent away to other hospitals.

———

There was action of a different kind in Sidney last night. At the Jammers Night Club in Sidney, the police responded to a call about a female dancer exposing her breasts. The owner of Jammers was charged with pandering obscenity. The police were then called to the Econolodge to investigate a male dance review. The officers found no one thus engaged when they arrived.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org