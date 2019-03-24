One Careflighted after crash

The front end of the car was torn off.

One person was Careflighted after a car left the road on the 6000 block of Wright Puthoff Road crashing into a tree which ripped off the car’s engine around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Two other people in the car were transported to Wilson Health. Two of the people in the car were ejected during the crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the one vehicle crash. The Fort Loramie Fire Department and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the scene.

The front end of the car was torn off. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Careflight takes off with one person injured in the crash.

Careflight takes off with one person injured in the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The cars engine and front tires were torn off the car.

The cars engine and front tires were torn off the car. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

