125 Years

March 26, 1894

The mystery of the near derailment of the passenger train No. 7 has been solved. Officials arrested two men living near Pemberton. They flagged the train down before it hit the ties on the tracks. The men at first denied the charges, but then admitted it. They were hoping the train crew or passengers would raise a purse for them.

A piece of plaster seven feet square fell from the ceiling of the Monumental Building. The roof of the building is in bad shape and other portions of the ceiling need work as well.

100 Years

March 26, 1919

The Ohio House passed the Crabbe prohibition amendment but knocked out the emergency provision. The vote was 100-16. Many of the wets voted for it. The emergency provisions would have made it effective May 27.

With the level of the Great Miami River falling steadily, Miami Conservancy officials have ordered the work to resume. Over 200 yards of concrete were poured yesterday on the Lockington project. The high water did not damage the work.

75 Years

March 26, 1944

The Shelby County Health Board will be completely reorganized. Dr. G.J. Nordenbrock left to assume a position in Dallas, Texas. The board just announced the hiring of Dr. E.L. Traul of Bellefontaine to fill the position. Now the board must also fill the position of sanitarian. Carl March resigned.

Shelby County has once again performed well in the state-wide sale of health seals. The funds raised help fight tuberculosis. Mrs. W. Wood Duff reported the county raised $5,248. This ranked the county second in per capita giving in Ohio.

50 Years

March 26, 1969

The Sidney Kiwanis Club has achieved a high honor. Club president Ed Neuce reported the local club earned Ohio’s highest honor for gold clubs- those with more than 101 members. The club has now qualified for international honors. Neuce reported, “We came close in other years- 1966 and 1967, getting honorable mention, but this is really quite an accomplishment.”

The Sidney Lions’ Club dinner was a success. Member Don Meyer presented a program on men’s fashions. He is the manager of the Jerrold Clothing Store. New attorney Norman Smith was introduced as a new member. Ed Hittepole also just joined the club.

25 Years

March 26, 1994

The Sidney YMCA once again this year has an outstanding wrestling team. 37 other teams went to the District meet. The Sidney Y members took a team of 44 young boys. Forty of the 44 placed fifth or better. 21 Y members were in the finals of the Tournament in their respective weight brackets.

The Campbell Soup Company of Sidney received a significant award recently. the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Safety Council presented it to the company. Campbell Soup has gone over 500,000 man hours without a significant lost time accident,

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

