FFA raises money for charities

CASSTOWN — Members of the Economic Development Committee at Miami East High School wanted a creative way to raise money for two of their favorite charities that would include all 77 FFA members.

During the month of March, $110.52 was raised amongst all six Agricultural Education classes at Miami East High School by having a penny war. All coins were positive points and dollars were negative points. The class earning the highest average per student was fifth period, a class of Agricultural, Food, and Natural Resources (mostly freshman) students.

Committee members involved in the organization, counting, and tallying of results were Jacob Sweitzer, Ethin Swindell, CJ VanPelt, Jarrett Winner and Lauren Wright.

“Every coin counts in a penny war,” said sophomore Isabella Waite.

The earnings were equally split between the March of Dimes and Children’s Hospital of Dayton.

The winning class received a pizza party provided by Farm Credit Services of Mid-America in Versailles.