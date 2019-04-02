Oktoberfest button contest underway

MINSTER — Designs are now being accepted for the 2019 Oktoberfest button competition.
The button design guidelines are:
• Design needs to be within a 3 1/2 inch circle.
• No more than five colors.
Design must have:
• A wooden shoe somewhere in the design
• The event year – 45
• The calendar year – 2019
• The event date – October 4, 5, 6
• The event location – Minster, Ohio
The designs must be submitted by May 1, 2019.
Designs can be submitted to Leon at smmltm@nktelco.net; or mailed to Button Design, c/o L&S Mertz, 80 W. Second St., Minster, OH. 45865,.