Oktoberfest button contest underway

MINSTER — Designs are now being accepted for the 2019 Oktoberfest button competition.

The button design guidelines are:

• Design needs to be within a 3 1/2 inch circle.

• No more than five colors.

Design must have:

• A wooden shoe somewhere in the design

• The event year – 45

• The calendar year – 2019

• The event date – October 4, 5, 6

• The event location – Minster, Ohio

The designs must be submitted by May 1, 2019.

Designs can be submitted to Leon at smmltm@nktelco.net; or mailed to Button Design, c/o L&S Mertz, 80 W. Second St., Minster, OH. 45865,.