Geraldine Fagan, of Sidney, takes her dog, Cody, for a walk next to Jackson Towers on Wednesday, April 3, as they take advantage of the sunny spring day.

Geraldine Fagan, of Sidney, takes her dog, Cody, for a walk next to Jackson Towers on Wednesday, April 3, as they take advantage of the sunny spring day. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN040419Walk.jpg Geraldine Fagan, of Sidney, takes her dog, Cody, for a walk next to Jackson Towers on Wednesday, April 3, as they take advantage of the sunny spring day. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News