Lodging Tax Committee OKs revised request

SIDNEY — A revised grant request by Raise the Roof For the Arts of Sidney Lodging Tax’s 2019 annual budget was approved during a special meeting Friday morning.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the requested revised written proposal for the $10,000 grant request that was originally submitted to the committee in October among other the Lodging Tax grant-eligible applications for the 2019 budget. The revised request was first discussed at a special meeting on March 28.

The organization’s revised request was for funds to produce an extended Backstage Block Party concert event all day on one day, opposed to two concerts this summer. In the past Raise the Roof produced a two or three outdoor concert series during the summer months. Previously, the Sidney Lodging Tax Committee approved funding for the series up to $5,000 per concert.

Raise the Roof for the Arts Executive Director Ian Hinz and board member John Coffield explained to the committee on March 28 the extended one-day event would begin at noon with family oriented activities. It will have performers throughout the day and a headliner band in the evening. Hinz said this year’s event will last twice as long as any previously held Backstage Party concert. The all-day event will incur more costs, and is why they are asking for $10,000 instead of $5,000 for one event.

Upon Committee Chair Steve Wagner’s request, Raise the Roof For the Arts provided a written explanation of how the event will be changed, expanded and included a revised budget of how the lodge tax funds will be spent.

Wagner and Committee member Ed Hamaker both said although they did not want this request to set a precedent, they did not have a problem with the request, as the event will be expanded into an all day event. Wagner said, Committee member Darryl Thurber, who was absent Friday, also said he also didn’t have have a problem granting the request.

A vote was taken and the revised request was approved.

Hinz thanked the committee for considering the change and added that he really appreciated it.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

