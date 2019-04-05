The one that didn’t get away

Dustin Miller, of Sidney, hauls in a branch from Tawawa Lake on Friday, April 5. The branch contained a bobber ensnared in it from an unlucky fisherman. Miller was fishing for large mouth bass. The only thing he had caught when the photograph was taken was the branch.

Dustin Miller, of Sidney, hauls in a branch from Tawawa Lake on Friday, April 5. The branch contained a bobber ensnared in it from an unlucky fisherman. Miller was fishing for large mouth bass. The only thing he had caught when the photograph was taken was the branch. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN040619Fishing.jpg Dustin Miller, of Sidney, hauls in a branch from Tawawa Lake on Friday, April 5. The branch contained a bobber ensnared in it from an unlucky fisherman. Miller was fishing for large mouth bass. The only thing he had caught when the photograph was taken was the branch. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News