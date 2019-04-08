Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY – Tevyn Wilkins, a 22-year-old Sidney man with an extensive local criminal history, is facing additional charges handed down by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday. Currently serving his second prison term, Wilkins was convicted on a robbery charge at the age 16.

The indictment was among 18 people being charged by the grand jury including a knifing of a man by his wife. All defendants will be arraigned in Shelby County Common Pleas Court at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11.

Wilkins, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was charged on one count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He is currently incarcerated at the Correctional Reception Center of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) in Columbus.

Authorities allege Wilkins passed a counterfeit bank note at Dollar General, 166 W. Court St., on March 3, and broke a window at the Shelby County Jail on March 11.

Prior to his arrest for these allegations, Wilkins led police on a high speed chase March 9. He was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with order or signal of an officer, a third-degree felony. The indictment claims Wilkins drove at a high rate of speed without headlights and failed to stop at marked intersections causing potential danger to others.

Four days later, Wilkins was sentenced to 28 months with the ODRC on two charges. He received a 17-month sentence on a charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, and 11 months for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. They will be served consecutively, or one term followed by the second.

The charges stem from a November 2018 incident of Wilkins hiding a syringe used for heroin use in the back seat of a Sidney Police cruiser.

Wilkins also has two open cases in Sidney Municipal Court.

On Dec. 12, he was charged with criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, when he entered the Walmart store at 2400 Michigan St., after he was banned from the store. On Jan. 14, he was allegedly found to have concealed a pack of cigarettes at VP Racing Fuels convenience store at 211 Michigan St., leading to a theft charge, a first-degree misdemeanor. This case also includes two contempt of court charges due to his failure to appear in court.

On July 1, 2013, Wilkins was convicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, at the age of 16. Tried as an adult, Wilkins was sentenced to four years with the ODRC being released on Sept. 2, 2018, according to the ODRC website.

A Sidney couple was indicted on charges in separate cases. The wife was charged after the husband suffered a knife wound.

Timothy A. Lamb II, 30, 1220 Morris Ave., was indicted on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies.

He is accused of breaking into a residence at 1214 Morris Ave. with a person likely present on March 25. On Oct. 1, it’s alleged that Lamb entered buildings at 2103 Lefevre Road in an attempt to steal items.

His wife, Tricia Lamb, 26, same address, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She is accused of stabbing Timothy Lamb on the left shoulder with a knife on March 26 at 425 ½ N. Miami Ave., and fled from the scene.

Another couple was arrested on Jan. 7 in possession of Hashish in liquid form in excess of bulk amounts, 200 to 400 grams.

Alita L. Bolin, 19, 2569 Alpine Court, and Evan Grissom, 25, Piqua, were both charged with possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies.

Kelly Renee Lenhart, 35, 231 W. Poplar St., was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony.

She is accused of trying to take Fentanyl and Methamphetamine into the Shelby County Jail on Feb. 12.

In other cases:

• Kayla Snyder, 24, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Jennifer Hallam, 28, 222 Gemini Ave., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.

• Brooklyn Persinger, 22, 508 N. Miami Ave., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Zachary Fitchpatrick, 24, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Benjamin M. Couchot, 48, 3556 State Route 47, Fort Loramie, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and driving while under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Montana Cowger, 33, Upper Tract, West Virginia, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Dale R. Evans, 35, at large, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jeremy R. Gervais, 28, at large, two counts of receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Tony B. Gipson, 31, at large, grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Michael Roderick, 32, at large, failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony.

• Toby Gilbert, 46, at large, failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony.

• Jason Saylor, 35, 813 Spruce Ave., theft, a fifth-degree felony.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

